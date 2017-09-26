NCAA basketball coaches, Adidas executive arrested in corruption probe

The FBI arrested several NCAA basketball coaches and a top marketing executive from an international sportswear company on Tuesday for alleged participation in a corruption scheme that involved bribery and illegal kickbacks, officials said.

A total of 10 people face fraud and corruption charges, including Oklahoma State University assistant coach Lamont Evans and Auburn University assistant coach Chuck Person. James Gatto, Adidas Basketball’s head of global marketing, was also targeted in the probe, as well as financial advisors and managers.

"Today, we became aware that federal investigators arrested an adidas employee. We are learning more about the situation. We’re unaware of any misconduct and will fully cooperate with authorities to understand more," Adidas said in a statement.

Federal officials are set to provide more details at a press conference at 12 p.m. ET in New York. NCAA representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investigators have reportedly examined since 2015 whether the coaches, executives and advisors charged in the probe exchanged cash to influence top college basketball players.