Uber CEO apologizes to customers after London pulls license

Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acknowledged on Monday that the ride-hailing company has made mistakes, responding to London's decision to pull its operating license.

Continue Reading Below

In a letter published by London's Evening Standard newspaper, Khosrowshahi said Uber "has got things wrong along the way" as it expanded. He confirmed the company will appeal the London decision but will do so "with the knowledge that we must also change."

"We won't be perfect, but we will listen to you; we will look to be long-term partners with the cities we serve; and we will run our business with humility, integrity and passion," he wrote.

London mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the apology and said he was pleased to see the company acknowledge the issues it faced in London.

"Even though there is a legal process in place, I have asked (Transport for London) to make themselves available to meet with him," Khan said.

The city's transportation agency said last week it would not renew Uber's license when it expires Sept. 30, citing a lack of corporate responsibility and concern for public security. Uber has 3.5 million passengers and 40,000 drivers in London.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Uber has faced multiple controversies this year, including allegations of harassment throughout its management ranks. The company ordered two investigations in harassment claims and fired at least 20 people. Uber has also come under federal scrutiny over two types of software that helped drivers evade regulators and track drivers working for rival Lyft. In a separate case, Uber was accused by Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Waymo of using stolen trade secrets.

Uber has long been a target of complaints from taxi drivers and companies. Cab drivers say Uber drivers don't have to comply with the same licensing standards, giving the ride-hailing service an unfair advantage.

The apologetic letter comes after days of tense exchanges between Uber representatives and Khan, who said any operator of taxi services in the city "needs to play by the rules" and that people angry about the decision should blame the ride-hailing company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.