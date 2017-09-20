Fiat Chrysler recalls Chrysler Pacifica minivans to fix seat belt

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is recalling 50,000 of its Chrysler Pacifica minivans, saying sporty driving can cause a second-row seat belt to unbuckle.

The recall in the U.S. and Canada includes certain Pacificas from the 2017 and 2018 model years. All affected vehicles have the eight-passenger seating option.

The automaker says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that during sporty driving, the center buckle could hit the release button on the left buckle and cause it to unlatch.

The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries from the problem. Dealers will install a shorter second-row seat belt buckle. The recall is expected to start Oct. 20.

Until repairs are made, Chrysler is advising owners not to use the second-row center seat if other passengers are in that row.

Also this week, Fiat Chrysler announced a recall of 494,417 medium- and heavy-duty Ram pickup trucks in the U.S., Canada and other markets. The company said a faulty water-pump bearing could cause the engine to overheat, which poses a fire risk.

Fiat Chrysler shares were up 6 cents at $17.14 in recent trading.