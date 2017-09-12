Apple to unveil 10th anniversary iPhone at its new Steve Jobs Theater

Apple will unveil its 10th anniversary iPhone today at its new $5 billion Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Reports say the phone will be called the iPhone X and will have a new display and sensors, facial recognition technology and wireless charging. Apple is also expected to unveil a new watch and a streaming device. Any homerun could push the company's market value to $1 trillion.

Equifax was hit with 23 proposed class-action lawsuits after the personal data on 143 million consumers was potentially leaked by hackers. The suits allege security negligence and raises concerns about the solution that Equifax has offered to some of the victims.