Tesla puts charging stations in more locations

Tesla is rolling out more charging stations, clearing additional obstacles for those who might want to give electric cars a try.

The stations, being installed in places including Boston and Chicago, will be ready to go on Monday.

The new stations, which take up less space and are easier to install that previous models, can deliver 72 kilowatts of dedicated power to each car. It will take about 45 to 50 minutes for most drivers to charge their vehicles.

Tesla Inc. said that more charging stations are on the way.

The company began delivering the new Model 3 this summer, a compact car that starts at $35,000, putting at Tesla in the financial range of many more people who want to get an electric car.