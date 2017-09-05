Lego to cut 8 percent of its staff as sales drop

Danish toy maker Lego says it will cut 1,400 jobs, or about eight percent of its global workforce, after reporting a decline in sales and profits in the first half of 2017.

The privately held company said Tuesday that its revenue dropped 5 percent 14.9 billion kroner ($2.4 billion). Profits slipped 3 percent to 3.4 billion kroner (544,000). It said it "now prepares to reset the company."

Last month, the maker of the famous colored building blocks appointed Niels B. Christiansen, who headed thermostat-maker Danfoss for nine years, as its chief executive to replace interim British CEO Bali Padda.

Based in western Denmark, Lego does not release quarterly figures.