US tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter refinery outages

The first day of September, historically the worst month of the year for stocks. August wasn't so bad, with the Nasdaq ending the month at a record high and the Dow and the S&P 500 rising five months in a row.

Gas prices rose another 7 cents Thursday night; they're up 16 cents this week alone. The U.S. is now tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, our emergency stock, to counter refinery outages caused by Harvey in Texas.

And it's “Force Friday” -- like Christmas morning for Star Wars fans. Companies from Lego and Hasbro (HAS) to Nordstrom (JWN) and Target (TGT) showing off their latest toys and collectibles ahead of the new installment of the Star Wars series. “The Last Jedi” comes out December 15.