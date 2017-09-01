US economy adds fewer jobs in August than expected

The U.S. economy added 156,000 net new jobs in August, missing expectations for 180,000 jobs. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.4% from 4.3%, while the labor force participation rate stayed flat at 62.9% during the month. Average hourly earnings meanwhile increased by 3 cents, or 0.1%.

Continue Reading Below

The jobs numbers come on the heels of a report Wednesday from payroll processing firm ADP, which revealed that 237,000 private sector jobs were added in August, handily beating economists' expectations of 183,000 jobs. According to the report, August proved to be the biggest monthly increase for private sector jobs in five months.

National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn will join the FOX Business Network at 10 a.m. ET for a full analysis of the latest data and what it means for U.S. workers and the economy.