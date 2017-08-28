Companies pledge millions in Harvey donations

A long list of American companies have already pledged millions of dollars to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Continue Reading Below

The American Red Cross and other organizations are asking for donations to support their response to the storm, which caused massive amounts of flooding and left thousands stranded in Houston and nearby cities. CoreLogic estimated last week that Harvey could create more than $40 billion in damage.

Here are some of the companies that announced donations as of Monday:

Aetna

The health insurer is donating $100,000 apiece to the American Red Cross and the Community Foundation of Greater Houston through its Aetna Foundation. Another $50,000 will go to Team Rubicon, a group consisting of military veterans.

Aetna (AET) also said insurance holders affected by the storm can refill prescriptions early.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) and Whole Foods, which the e-commerce giant recently acquired, will match up to $1 million in donations to the Red Cross through Amazon.com.

American Airlines

Members of American Airlines’ (AAL) loyalty program can receive 10 miles for every dollar they donate to the Red Cross, with a minimum donation of $25.

Caterpillar

The Caterpillar (CAT) Foundation is donating $300,000 to the Red Cross. The company also said it’s preparing equipment for the cleanup effort and working with local dealers to make generators available. Caterpillar has begun shipping power generation equipment from other parts of the country to Texas and other affected areas.

Cheniere Energy

Houston-based Cheniere Energy (LNG) announced a $1 million donation to the Red Cross.

“While Cheniere has been lucky to avoid any major impacts from Harvey, many in our communities have a long road ahead to assess the damage and recover from this storm,” CEO Jack Fusco said.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is allocating $500,000 for contributions to regional Red Cross organizations along the U.S. Gulf Coast, the company announced.

“We are monitoring the storm and working with the Red Cross to determine where best we can direct these resources to assist with preparation and relief efforts in the Gulf region,” CEO Darren Woods said.

Google

Alphabet (GOOGL) will make a $250,000 Google.org grant to the Red Cross and match up to $250,000 in donations from employees.

Home Depot

Home Depot (HD) pledged $1 million that will go to the non-profits including the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing and Team Rubicon.

The home-improvement retailer, along with Lowe’s (LOW), activated their command centers and began sending supplies into the area in anticipation of Harvey’s impact.

Humana

Humana’s (HUM) foundation provided a $250,000 grant to the Red Cross.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s donated $500,000 to the Red Cross and activated its customer donation program in Texas stores. Customers can also donate online.

Microsoft

Microsoft (MSFT) gave an initial grant of $100,000 to the Red Cross, according to a tweet by Jane Meseck, senior director of global programs for Microsoft Philanthropies.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo (PEP) and its foundation announced a $1 million grant for the Red Cross.

Starbucks

The Starbucks (SBUX) Foundation gave the Red Cross $250,000, and customers can donate to Harvey relief efforts at one of the coffee chain’s stores.

United Airlines

United Continental (UAL) has offered up to 3 million bonus miles to customers who make a contribution. The airline will match the first $100,000 raised.

Walmart

Walmart (WMT) and its foundation will provide at least $1 million in cash and products to groups including the Red Cross and Salvation Army.