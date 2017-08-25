Kellyanne Conway reacts to Clinton's excerpt on Trump

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, on Thursday said the Trump administration hardly pays attention to Hillary Clinton and that she should not have been ‘intimidated’ by Trump standing behind her during a debate.

“When people say that those of us who work in the Trump administration are still talking about Hillary Clinton, are still talking about the campaign, it’s because she won’t go away. If she really wanted to have a strong solid voice moving forward, why isn’t she running some kind of charitable operation?” she told FOX Business’ Gregg Jarrett on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

On Wednesday, MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ released some of Clinton’s excerpts from her upcoming memoir, “What Happened,” which is set to be released on September 12th. One of the excerpts described how Clinton felt having then candidate Trump standing behind her during a debate in St. Louis.

Clinton said, “Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, ‘back up you creep, get away from me.’”

Conway reacted to Clinton’s comments by questioning whether she would of had the capacity to stand up to world leaders, if she did become president.

“This whole anecdote about a women who is seeking the highest office in the land, if not the world, saying that a man was intimidating because of where he was standing at a debate. How are you going to stand up to the rest of the world’s leaders if that was bothering you?”