Gas prices already on the rise as Texas braces for Hurricane Harvey

Texas is bracing for impact. Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall tonight or early tomorrow, hitting the home to a third of the nation's oil-refining capacity. Already gas prices are higher, and drivers everywhere can expect to see more pain at the pump in the coming days and weeks.

Bloomberg is reporting that Apple will unveil not just the 10th anniversary iPhone next month, but also a 4K TV that supports ‘high dynamic range’ content. Apple is also investing $1.3 billion in a new data center in Iowa that will power its app store.

Wall Street is keeping a keen eye on Washington as lawmakers get set to return from recess and focus on the debt ceiling, the budget and tax reform. Stocks fell yesterday with the Dow dropping 28 points, but all 3 major averages are higher on the week.