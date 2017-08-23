Walmart, Google partner to compete against Amazon

A rally in tech stocks boosted the markets overall yesterday. The Dow saw its best day since April, rising 196 points. The Nasdaq added 84. Today could be a different story, with Wall Street dropping on Trump’s comments from his rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

Walmart (WMT) and Google (GOOGL) are partnering up to compete with Amazon (AMZN). Walmart will add hundreds of thousands of items to Google's online-shopping market, Google Express. And customers will be able to make voice-activated purchases from Walmart using Google's Virtual Assistant as a challenge to Amazon's Alexa.

Are you looking for a cheap getaway? Southwest (LUV) out with a new flash-sale. Airfares starting at $40 one-way. Here's the catch: you’ve got to book by tomorrow.

And if you are feeling lucky? Get a Powerball ticket. The jackpot swelling to $700 million dollars, the second largest in U.S. history. The next drawing is tonight. Good luck!