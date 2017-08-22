Could drones deliver your next Walmart order?

Walmart (WMT) filed a patent for an aerial transport and launch system to get customers their online orders faster. The concept calls for drones carrying items stocked in floating warehouses to your front door.

Continue Reading Below

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) was ordered to pay $417 million to a woman suffering from ovarian cancer, allegedly linked to the talc in its baby powder. The plaintiff argued that had a warning label been on the powder, she would have stopped using it. Johnson and Johnson stands by the safety of their product, and plans to appeal.

Intel (INTC) has a new chip that is 40% faster than its previous technology. The new chips are made for notebooks specifically. They also provide better battery life.

On Wall Street, the Dow rose for the first time in three sessions, gaining 29 points. The Nasdaq dropped 3.