Nike under pressure as it faces increased competition in the US

Stocks started off Monday morning mixed on Wall Street after two weeks of losses for the Dow and the S&P 500. There are a couple of movers, though.

Fiat Chrysler moves to an all-time new high. There could be a deal in the works. Chinese auto maker Great Wall Motor Company has been reportedly aiming to acquire Jeep. Now we're finding out that they could have submitted a bid or are preparing a bid to give to Fiat Chrysler. Fiat Chrysler says they have not been approached by Great Wall Motors. Nevertheless, the stock did move to a high for Chrysler.

In retail, Nike is coming under some pressure, with its stock down more than 2.5% in the early going. This as it was downgraded to a hold from a buy over at Jeffrey's on concern that there's been increased competition in the United States, and that has been putting some of the growth and the margins at risk as Nike has lost some market share to Adidas.