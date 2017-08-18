Stocks fall following deadly terrorist attack in Barcelona

Stocks are taking a tumble following the Barcelona terrorist attack. The Dow fell 274 points Thursday to close at 21750, its largest drop in three months and the second worst day of the year.

Home Depot (HD) is taking steps to reduce carbon emission in its stores. The home improvement giant is teaming up with General Electric (GE) and Tesla (TSLA) to install solar panels on 50 of its stores nationwide. The project will cut the store's electric dependence by 30-35% annually.

And more good news coming in from the retail sector: clothing company Gap (GPS) reported better-than-expected store sales for the second quarter. High demand for Old Navy products by consumers and fewer discounts drove the retailer to post its first monthly sales increase in over a year.

Meanwhile, if you got a phone call about a free cruise in the past, you may be entitled to some cash. A new class-action lawsuit states anyone receiving a phone call between July 2009 and March 2014 from Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), Carnival (CC) or Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCL) without permission are entitled to $300 per call with a maximum payout of $900 per phone number.