Goldman bets on Biogen's potential 'blockbuster' Alzheimer's drug

On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs (GS) released its Americas Conviction List, adding biotech stock Biogen (BIIB) to its list of companies with serious upside potential due to its pipeline of Alzheimer’s drugs.

“It is difficult to overstate the growing societal burden of [Alzheimer’s Disease], which should make the disease a key public health focus,” said Goldman analyst Terence Flynn.

“Approximately one-third of people aged 85 and older develop AD. By 2050, one new case of AD is expected to develop every 33 seconds in the United States, or nearly a million new cases per year.”

Goldman cites Biogen’s lead pipeline Alzheimer’s drug – Aducanumab – as a major catalyst for the stock moving forward. The drug, which is in phase 3 trials, could be the first disease modifying drug on the market, according to Goldman. The Wall Street giant predicts sales of the drug, if approved, could reach $12 billion.

Goldman sees 17% upside for Biogen over the next year, with a price target of $338 per share. On Wednesday, shares of Biogen rose nearly 2% during the trading session after Goldman issued its highest rating to Biogen in the form of the “conviction buy.”