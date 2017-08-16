Fired Google employee lashes out at company for its 'left-wing dogma'

The Google (GOOGL) employee who was fired after penning an internal memo criticizing the company’s diversity policies lashed out at the Internet giant for being intolerant of opposing political beliefs.

“There’s a certain left-wing dogma that they have,” James Damore, the engineer who wrote the memo, said to FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo of Mornings with Maria. “They feel threatened if anyone shows a dissenting opinion. And in my case, they just fire them.”

Damore said he initially sent the memo to individual Google employees, where it was largely ignored. But when the memo went viral, Damore came under the national spotlight.

“There was that slight, select group of people that became outraged,” he said. “And they got extremely angry and started shaming me.”

Employees who don’t share the left-wing creed at Google are shamed by the company, and often are labeled as “a sexist, a bigot or a Nazi,” he went on to say.

In a statement to FOX Business Network, Google wrote that “an important part of our culture is lively debate. But like any workplace, that doesn’t mean anything goes.”