American household debt hits a record high

Americans' household debt hit $12.8 trillion in the 2nd quarter – a record high. The New York Federal Reserve finds more Americans are taking on auto, student, mortgage and credit card debt.

The nation's largest movie theater chain, AMC (AMC), is getting ready to sue MoviePass, a company that lets customers see as many movies as they want for $10 a month. AMC says the price is too low and could hurt the industry.

Some college students will be able to order snacks and electronics from Amazon.com (AMZN) and pick them up in special Amazon lockers in two minutes. It's a new take on same-day delivery.

And markets were mixed on Wall Street at the start of Thursday’s trading, with the Dow rising for the third straight day.