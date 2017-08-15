Mazda recalls nearly 80,000 vehicles with Takata air bags

Mazda said Tuesday it’s recalling nearly 80,000 cars and SUVs with defective Takata air bag inflators.

The recall covers front passenger inflators on certain 2007 through 2009 and 2012 CX-7, CX-9 and Mazda 6 vehicles. The recalls vary by state and age of the vehicles. Some of the vehicles will be recalled for a second time.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. The issue has sparked the largest recall in history. Honda (HMC), General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and other automakers have recalled more than 40 million vehicles in the U.S. As many as 19 people have been killed and more than 180 hurt due to the problem.

Mazda’s recall supersedes one issued in January that temporarily replaced older Takata inflators with the same parts. Ammonium nitrate used in the inflators can deteriorate over time. The company says newer inflators are safer. In the latest recall, dealers will install permanent replacement inflators that don't use ammonium nitrate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.