Dick's Sporting Goods shares tank as retailer cuts 2017 sales outlook

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) shares tanked more than 18% in premarket trading Tuesday as retail industry headwinds continued to plague the Pittsburgh-based sporting goods chain in the second quarter.

The company missed badly on sales and profit projections, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.96 and net revenue of about $2.16 billion. Analysts expected adjusted EPS of $1.00 and slightly higher revenue, according to Thomson Reuters.

Dick’s also announced a substantial cut to their full-year sales guidance. The company now expects to produce earnings of between $2.80 and $3.00 per share, down from a previous outlook of between $3.65 and $3.75 per share.

"By design, we will be more promotional and increase our marketing efforts for the remainder of the year, as we will aggressively protect our market share,” said Edward Stack, Dick’s Sporting Goods chairman and CEO. “We have updated our outlook to reflect these investments. We continue to believe retail disruption creates opportunities for us as we look long-term."

Like many traditional brick-and-mortal retailers, Dick’s has struggled to offset lower foot traffic in stores as customers turn to ecommerce for their shopping needs.

In the second quarter, same-store sales rose just 0.1%, compared to projected 1.7% growth. For the year, same-store sales are expected to remain roughly flat or decline in the low single digits.

Dick’s Sporting Goods shares are down more than 35% this year.