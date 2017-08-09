GE to close New York plant, move work to China

General Electric (GE) is moving jobs from New York to China.

Boston-based GE said Tuesday it plans to close its manufacturing facility in Rochester next year and shift the work to China.

The plant will close by June. GE didn't say how many people work at the facility, but company officials say less than 100 employees will be impacted.

The Rochester plant assembles electronic boards. GE officials say the work will be moved to China, where it will be done by a GE partner supplier, St. Petersburg, Florida-based Jabil.

Company officials say workers losing their jobs will receive severance pay and tuition reimbursement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

