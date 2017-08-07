On Our Radar

Netflix buys 'Millarworld' comic publisher in first-ever acquisition

By Mobile FOXBusiness

In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017.

In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) said Monday that it had acquired comic book publisher “Millarworld,” the brainchild of comic writer Mark Millar, in the streaming company’s first-ever acquisition.

Continue Reading Below

The deal gives Netflix exclusive rights to Millar’s portfolio of comics and graphic novels, several of which, including “Kingsman” and “Kick-Ass,” were adapted into movies. In addition, Millar will develop new stories for Netflix. Financial terms for the acquisition were not disclosed.  

“As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel’s The Avengers to Millarworld’s Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “We can’t wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling.”

More on this...

A former employee at Marvel, Millar contributed to storylines that later inspired films, including some of the brand’s most successful franchises, “The Avengers” and Wolverine. Separately, Millarworld’s comic franchises-turned-movies – Kingsman, Kick-Ass and Wanted – combined to gross nearly $1 billion at the box office, Netflix said in a press release.

The acquisition comes amid Netflix’s push to expand its original content offerings. The streaming giant said last April that it would raise more than $1 billion for use in part on “content acquisitions.”

Netflix shares were roughly flat in early trading. 

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments