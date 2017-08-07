Foxconn eyes Michigan for second U.S. facility

Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant known for making Apple (AAPL) iPhones, is reportedly planning to open a second U.S. facility in Michigan to develop self-driving cars and other auto technology.

Continue Reading Below

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder met with the company’s chairman, Terry Gou, on Saturday during a trade mission to China. After the meeting, Gou told newspaper China Daily that Foxconn “will cooperate with Michigan on next generation auto technology, such as Internet of Vehicle (IOV) and self-driving cars.”

“The Michigan investment will be unveiled soon, yet the transaction amount cannot be released,” Gou added.

Gov. Snyder, a Republican, said he had a “very productive dialogue” with Gou about “the importance of talent in manufacturing and the future of autonomous driving.”

“I believe we have a strong future with Foxconn, and while I don't have an announcement to make today, I think there are very exciting things to come in the future,” Gov. Snyder said in a statement.

Word of a potential investment in Michigan comes on the heels of Foxconn’s announcement that it will build a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin. The manufacturing facility, which will make LCD screens for computers, televisions and car dashboards, will create 3,000 jobs.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Wisconsin plant was hailed by Gov. Scott Walker and President Donald Trump, who said during a recent press conference that Foxconn’s investment could reach $30 billion.