US economy adds more jobs in July than expected

The U.S. economy added 209,000 net new jobs in July, beating expectations for 183,000 jobs. The unemployment rate ticked down slightly to 4.3% from 4.4%, while the labor force participation rate edged up to 62.9% from 62.8% during the month. Average hourly earnings meanwhile increased by 9 cents.

The jobs numbers come on the heels of a report Wednesday from payroll processing firm ADP, which revealed that 178,000 private sector jobs were added in July, below economists' expectations of 185,000.

National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn will join the FOX Business Network at 9:40 a.m. ET for a full analysis of the latest data and what it means for U.S. workers and the economy.