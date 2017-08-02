Dog the Bounty Hunter stands against Gov. Christie's new bail rules

The former star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” on Tuesday said New Jersey’s new bail rules have to be removed.

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman lent his support on Monday to a lawsuit against Gov. Chris Christie, alleging the new bail reform rules led to the shooting of a Millville man in April.

“We were looking at the state of New Jersey anyway with this new hug a thug program that started in January. We knew there were certain things that were going to come up very very bad. Little did we know, it would include a murder, a mistake that causes someone to die,” he told FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone.

New Jersey’s Bail Reform and Speed Trial Act was created to reduce the state’s jail population, by eliminating bail for minor crimes.

Chapman believes that the new bail laws relinquish accountability to future criminals by letting a “computer” decide their fate.

“Theres no accountability anymore. If you go to jail, you go in, this computer asks you questions…that computer decides, not a human being, whether you are a good risk or not. 28 times he was arrested, several felony convictions, felon with a firearm, a federal crime…Computer said low risk,” he said.