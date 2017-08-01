Top 5 performing Dow stocks under Trump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record-high Tuesday morning, and is inching closer to the 22,000 mark at midday trading. The Dow has posted 30 record closes so far in 2017 and since Election Day, the index is up 19.4%.

Continue Reading Below

With the index climbing, FOX Business breaks down the top five performing Dow stocks since President Trump took office. In total, the following have contributed a total of 1,383 points to the Dow, and make up 62% of the index’s 2,240 point, 11.35% rally under President Donald Trump.