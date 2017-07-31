On Our Radar

Futures higher as investors assess earnings scorecard

Markets Reuters

Specialist Anthony Matesic, left, and trader Frank O'Connell work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Specialist Anthony Matesic, left, and trader Frank O'Connell work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Monday with investors assessing Corporate America's second quarter earnings scorecard while waiting for a clutch of economic data.

* Of the 289 S&P 500 companies that reported results until Friday, 73 percent of them beat analyst expectations. This is above the 71 percent average over the past four quarters, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Investors have been counting on earnings to support the relatively high valuations for equities. The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, above its long-term average of 15 times.

* Apple Inc, a part of the Dow, is expected to report quarterly results after market close on Tuesday and its performance may hold the sway over tech stocks this week.

* The S&P 500 slipped on Friday on negative reactions to earnings reports from high-profile names such as Amazon , Exxon and Starbucks and a drop in shares of tobacco companies.

* Data vying for attention includes ISM Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index data that is expected at 9:45 a.m. ET. The reading, which is an indicator of the strength of U.S. manufacturing sector, is likely to show a slight dip in July.

* The Federal Reserve of Dallas will release its monthly manufacturing index for July at around 10:30 a.m. ET.

* Even as oil prices were slightly down on Monday, July was on track to become the strongest month for the commodity this year.

* Scripps Network was up 1.23 percent at $87.98 premarket after Discovery Communications said it would buy the media company for $14.6 billion.

* Dynavax Technologies was up 108 percent at $19.25 in heavy premarket trading after its experimental hepatitis B vaccine received positive feedback from a panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Futures snapshot at 7:39 a.m. ET (11:39 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.12 percent, with 123,122 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.22 percent, in volume of 24,251 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 50 points, or 0.23 percent, with 18,665 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

