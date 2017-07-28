Chevron beats Street 2Q forecasts

Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1.45 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $34.48 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.18 billion.

Chevron shares have decreased nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 11 percent. The stock has increased nearly 4 percent in the last 12 months.