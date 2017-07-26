Apple supplier Foxconn to build plant in Wisconsin, announcement imminent: sources to FOX Business

Apple (AAPL) supplier Foxconn, which has been flirting with multiple states in its bid to build its first U.S. manufacturing plant, will announce a new multi-billion dollar base in Wisconsin on Wednesday, sources confirmed to FOX Business.

The Taiwanese manufacturing giant, which plays a critical role in producing iPhones, could bring more than 10,000 new jobs to the state, the same source said.

In another indication of good news for Wisconsinites, Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wis.) said on Twitter Wednesday that he had a big job-related announcement to make at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Major Jobs Announcement for Wisconsin today at 4:00pm CT at the @WhiteHouse with @POTUS — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) July 26, 2017

Other states that Foxconn has been eyeing for its new plant are Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

Trump hinted at the Foxconn deal during a speech in Wisconsin last month. He had been visiting to promote apprenticeship programs and said there had been negotiations with an electronics manufacturer, who he believed was “going to give the governor [Walker] a very happy surprise very soon.”

President Trump and his administration have been seeking to revive the U.S. manufacturing base, particularly in the middle of the country, where it has largely begun to diminish. Trump has pushed his “Buy American, Hire American” agenda to create high-quality jobs in the country. In fact, he has even spoken specifically about getting Apple to manufacture its products in the United States. During a speech at Liberty University in January of 2016, then-candidate Trump promised to “get Apple to build their damn computers and things in this country instead of in other countries.”

Foxconn, Apple and Gov. Walker’s office did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.