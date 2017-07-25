Wisconsin company offering to microchip its employees

Three Square Market, the River Falls, Wisc. software design company, is the first tech company in the United States to announce it will offer microchip implants to its employees.

The rice size chips will be implanted underneath the skin between the thumb and forefinger allowing workers to open doors that require identification, login to their computers, and even pay for snacks out of the company’s vending machine.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald, Three Square Market CEO Todd Westby said the microchip implant is the next after the self-driving vehicles.

“A lot of people have talked about it, but nobody has actually done it and we felt it was the right time to go ahead with this new technology,” he said.

Westby said the microchip is safe to the human body and no electrical waves are transmitted from the chip.

“It is FDA approved and it was approved in 2004,” he said.

Westby added that no employees can be tracked using the implanted chip.

