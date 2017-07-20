On Our Radar

Sears to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon

By Markets FOXBusiness

This Thursday, March 23, 2017, photo, shows an empty entrance to a Sears retail store in north Dallas. Retailers’ first-quarter earnings reports are expected to show challenges that stores face as they struggle with shoppers’ accelerating shift online and increasing competition. It’s happening at a time when stores are shedding jobs at the fastest pace since 2009 and closures are expected to surpass the number during the Great Recession.

Sears Holdings (SHLD) announced on Thursday that it has begun selling its Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com (AMZN), broadly expanding the exclusive brand’s availability.

The retailer also said its line of Kenmore smart appliances are now integrated with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant.

Shares rallied 10.6% to $9.60 in pre-market trading.

Like other Sears-owned brands, Kenmore was only available in select retailers. Sears offered Kenmore products in its namesake and Kmart stores, as well as Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) and Ace Hardware.

The Amazon launch comes as Sears continues to explore strategic options for its Kenmore and DieHard brands. The struggling retailer already has a deal to sell Craftsman to Stanley Black & Decker (SWK).

