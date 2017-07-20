Sears to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon

Sears Holdings (SHLD) announced on Thursday that it has begun selling its Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com (AMZN), broadly expanding the exclusive brand’s availability.

Continue Reading Below

The retailer also said its line of Kenmore smart appliances are now integrated with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant.

Shares rallied 10.6% to $9.60 in pre-market trading.

Like other Sears-owned brands, Kenmore was only available in select retailers. Sears offered Kenmore products in its namesake and Kmart stores, as well as Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) and Ace Hardware.

The Amazon launch comes as Sears continues to explore strategic options for its Kenmore and DieHard brands. The struggling retailer already has a deal to sell Craftsman to Stanley Black & Decker (SWK).