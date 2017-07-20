Live: O.J. Simpson parole hearing

Elon Musk says he has approval to work on East Coast Hyperloop

In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Inc. is riding high as it hosts its annual shareholders’ meeting Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Its shares are trading at record ... levels, and it has surpassed General Motors and Ford in market value. But the company is not without its challenges. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk announced Thursday via Twitter that his plan to build an underground Hyperloop received “verbal [government] approval.”

The SpaceX and Tesla founder explains the Hyperloop, which would connect Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., would be able to transport citizens from New York to D.C. in under a half hour.

Musk was mum on details about where exactly the approvals came from, but says they were granted to his infrastructure and tunneling firm – the Boring Company.

The tech billionaire popularized the Hyperloop concept in 2012 when he proposed it as a “fifth mode” of transportation. In theory, Hyperloop pods can travel in excess of 700 miles per hour. 

In another sign the fast-track transport system may be a reality in the near future, Hyperloop One completed its first successful full-scale test run earlier this month.

