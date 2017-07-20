Elon Musk says he has approval to work on East Coast Hyperloop

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk announced Thursday via Twitter that his plan to build an underground Hyperloop received “verbal [government] approval.”

City center to city center in each case, with up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

The SpaceX and Tesla founder explains the Hyperloop, which would connect Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., would be able to transport citizens from New York to D.C. in under a half hour.

Musk was mum on details about where exactly the approvals came from, but says they were granted to his infrastructure and tunneling firm – the Boring Company.

The tech billionaire popularized the Hyperloop concept in 2012 when he proposed it as a “fifth mode” of transportation. In theory, Hyperloop pods can travel in excess of 700 miles per hour.

In another sign the fast-track transport system may be a reality in the near future, Hyperloop One completed its first successful full-scale test run earlier this month.