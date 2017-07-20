On Our Radar

Chipotle Virginia customer tested positive for norovirus: Official

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2015, file photo, a Chipotle Mexican Grill employee, right, prepares a burrito for a customer in Seattle. Chipotle is still trying to convince people that its food wonât make them sick, with plans to run another newspaper ad outlining the steps it has taken since an E. coli outbreak in 2015. The ads on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, will be in the form of an open letter from co-CEO Steve Ells, and will be also be promoted online along with a video message from Ells that goes over the same points. The move underscores the companyâs struggles to bounce back from a series of food scares and finally extinguish any doubts that its burritos and bowls are safe to eat. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

Testing has confirmed norovirus in a customer who ate at the Virginia Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurant that was briefly closed earlier this week following multiple reports of diners falling ill, a county health department official told Reuters on Thursday.

Shares of the burrito chain, which has been fighting to recover from a string of food safety lapses in late 2015, were down 1.4 percent at $367.51 on Thursday morning.

Stool sample tests from the diner who ate at the Chipotle in Sterling, Virginia, late last week were positive for norovirus, said Victor Avitto, environmental health supervisor for the Loudoun County Public Health Department, which has jurisdiction over the restaurant on Tripleseven Road in Sterling.

Chipotle closed the restaurant on Monday and reopened it on Wednesday, following a deep cleaning. News of the outbreak came after diners reported symptoms to iwaspoisoned.com, a crowd-sourced website.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

