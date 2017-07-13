On Our Radar

Verizon Wireless customer information exposed in data breach

In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, photo, Verizon corporate signage is captured on a store in Manhattan's Midtown area, in New York. On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, Verizon took over Yahoo, completing a $4.5 billion deal that will usher in a new management team to attempt to wring more advertising revenue from one of the internetâs best-known brands. Tuesdayâs closure of the sale ends Yahooâs 21-year history as a publicly traded company. It also ends the nearly five-year reign of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who isnât joining Verizon. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

FBN's Tracee Carrasco on the massive data leak at Verizon Wireless.

A huge data leak at Verizon Wireless exposed millions of customer records, but the company blamed an outside vendor for the breach.  The FOX Business Network’s Tracee Carrasco reported, “Names, addresses, phone numbers and, in some cases, the security pins of millions of Verizon customers publicly exposed online by one of the company’s vendors, Nice systems, based in Israel.”

Verizon Wireless was informed of the breach, which was discovered by a researcher from software security firm UpGuard, in late June.

According to reports from ZDNet.com, “An employee of Nice Systems put information into a storage cloud area and incorrectly set the storage to allow external access,” said Carrasco

According to the report, Carrasco said, “As many as 14 million customers were found on unsecured storage controlled by Nice Systems.  Now, Verizon says that number is closer to six million customers.”

Verizon Wireless issued a statement saying, “There has been no loss or theft of Verizon or Verizon customer information.”

