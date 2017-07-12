Visa offers $10K incentive for small businesses to go cashless

In an effort to help companies modernize their systems and processes, Visa is offering U.S. small businesses monetary incentives to go cashless.

Continue Reading Below

The financial services company said Wednesday it will give 50 U.S.-based small business owners as much as $10,000 as part of a program to push companies to update their digital payment technology. Visa said the program, which is currently focused on restaurants and food establishments, will be expanded into other industries, and potentially other countries, within the coming months.

Despite the proliferation of credit and debt cards, and the advent of technologies like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, cash remains a significant method of payment in many industries across the U.S. and around the world. Going completely cashless often requires upgrades to current point-of-sale systems, which remains an impediment for many small businesses, which is largely where cash remains king.

"We are declaring war on cash," said Andy Gerlt, a spokesman for Visa.

To participate in Visa Inc.'s Cashless Challenge, small business restaurants, cafés or food truck owners will need to describe what cashless means for them, their employees and customers.

Visa isn't doing this for charity. The world's largest processor of credit and debit cards takes a fee from every payment that runs on its network. The more payments done through them, the more revenue Visa gets.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Those fees, which can run into the thousands of dollars each year depending on how much the business sells, are the reason many small businesses prefer cash.

"At the end of the month, when you look at a credit card statement and see how much you paid, it's a real number that hits you right in the face," says Matthew Geller, president of the National Food Truck Association, a trade group. Many food trucks accept credit cards to be competitive, but would rather have cash, he says.

Visa argues that the benefits of going cashless can outweigh the costs for handling cash, which requires more intensive bookkeeping, physical transportation of cash, etc. Visa also argues that consumers prefer to use their cards as well.

Businesses that receive the award can use the $10,000 toward upgrading their point-of-sale systems so they are completely cashless. If there is spare money left over, the business owner can use the money toward marketing or other efforts to promote their small businesses, Gerlt said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.