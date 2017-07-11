The Trump impeachment crusade is hurting retirement, pension and savers

Continue Reading Below

Jerry Bowyer is Chief Economist of Vident Financial. Vident produces the Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Index (VCUSX) mentioned above and its affiliate WeatherStorm Capital produces the WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long-Short ETF Index (FLAGLSX). Other than the disclosed positions in the Vident Funds, Jerry has no separate personal stock holdings or shorts. He blogs here.

DISCLAIMER: THIS CONTRIBUTOR COLUMN CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX BUSINESS NETWORK AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. READERS MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.