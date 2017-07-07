US economy adds more jobs in June than expected

The U.S. economy added 222,000 net new jobs in June, beating expectations for 179,000 jobs. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 4.4% from 4.3%, while the labor force participation rate edged up to 62.8% from 62.7% during the month. Average hourly earnings meanwhile increased by 0.2%.

Continue Reading Below

The June jobs numbers come on the heels of data from payroll processing firm ADP, which reported Thursday that 158,000 people were added to private sector payrolls in the month, falling short of estimates for 185,000.

U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta will join FOX Business at 9:45 a.m. ET for a full analysis of the latest data and what it means for U.S. workers and the economy.