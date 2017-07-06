Private sector added 158,000 jobs in June: ADP

The payroll processing firm ADP says 158,000 people were added to private sector payrolls in June. The estimate was for 185,000. May payrolls were revised lower from 253,000 to 230,000.

The report on private hiring comes ahead of the June employment report from the Labor Department which will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Economists are looking for 179,000 nonfarm jobs to have been created. That would be higher than May’s 138,000. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.3%.