Live: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers remarks on global economic issues

Watch Now | Dismiss

On Our Radar

US pharma giant Merck breached in massive cyber attack

Cyber Security FOXBusiness

FILE - This Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014, file photo shows the Merck logo on a stained glass panel at a Merck company building in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. reports financial results Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

FILE - This Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014, file photo shows the Merck logo on a stained glass panel at a Merck company building in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. reports financial results Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) (AP)

A massive cyber attack that spread across the globe Tuesday has impacted American pharmaceutical giant Merck (MRK), the company said via Twitter.

Continue Reading Below

Merck is the first major U.S. company to announce it has been affected by the widespread breach.

Tuesday’s Petya ransomware attack hit the Ukrainian power grid and international airport, Russian oil giant Rosneft, Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk and Britain’s WPP—the largest advertising agency in the world.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday the agency was monitoring the situation and coordinating with domestic and international cyber partners.

An outbreak of similar scale occurred last month in the form of the WannaCry ransomware, which utilized tools developed by the United States’ National Security Agency to infiltrate businesses and institutions across the world.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments