Sears Canada files for creditor protection amid restructuring efforts

Sears Canada on Thursday filed for creditor protection as it seeks to continue restructuring its struggling business.

The Toronto-based retailer applied for protection in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), a statute under Canadian law that allows troubled corporations owing in excess of $5 million to creditors the opportunity to avoid bankruptcy.

The company’s executive team said on June 13 it did not expect its cash flow to meet obligations due in the next 12 months. Sears Canada ended the first quarter with $164.4 million in cash, down from $235.8 million at the end of 2016. The retailer tried to borrow as much as $175 million using real estate as collateral, but after negotiations with lenders fell through, the company said it expected to receive $109 million before transaction fees.

In the first quarter, Sears Canada booked revenue of $505.5 million, a 15.5% decline from the year prior alongside a reported earnings loss of $144.4 million, or $1.42 per share. Sales at stores open at least 12 months – a key metric for measuring retail success – rose 2.9% during the period as the company executed elements of its turnaround strategy which includes new-format stores, real estate transactions and revamped merchandising strategies.

Sears Canada, which split from U.S.-based Sears Holdings (SHLD) in 2012, said its ongoing restructuring and consolidation efforts, 18 months in the making, are beginning to gain traction with customers. The company pointed to new technology, revamped brand positioning, and refreshed product assortment and customer service standards to illustrate its work so far to transform the business and bring it back to black as it has seen positive same-store sales growth in the two most recent quarters.

“Sears Canada believes this indicates that the new brand positioning is starting to resonate with customers,” the company said in the filing, adding that the road to a sustainable future is still a long one. It stated liquidity pressures and legacy business units are preventing the brand from making further progress.

Should the court grant the company creditor protection, Sears Canada vowed to complete its restructuring efforts “in a timely fashion” and exit CCAA protection as soon as this year.

The struggles at Sears Canada echo the same problems ricocheting across the global retail industry as consumers turn to online shopping platforms to hunt for the best deals rather than venturing to the mall or physical retail stores. Sears Holdings, which was once the nation’s biggest retailer, has also found itself struggling for survival in the ever-changing landscape as it closes stores and sells off brands – much like other once invincible mall-based brands Macy’s (M) and JCPenney (JCP) are also doing.

Last week, Sears Holdings, as part of its own restructuring efforts, said it would eliminate about 400 full-time corporate positions.