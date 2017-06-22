Qatar Airways wants 10% stake in American Airlines

American Airlines (AAL) on Thursday said it received a notice from Qatar Airways about its intent to make an $808 million investment, or 10% stake, in the U.S. company.

American said in a regulatory filing it did not solicit the investment and that such an action would not change the composition of the company’s board, governance, management or strategic direction. What’s more, the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said it prohibits any person or company from buying 4.75% or more of its outstanding shares without advance board approval to a written request.

American said it did not receive such a request, but will respond to Qatar Airlines’ notice in accordance with the Hart-Scott Rodino (HSR) Act, which is required for an acquisition of more than $81 million.

Such a purchase is also subject to review by the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Justice Department.

Shares of American Airlines rose 5.4% in pre-market trading.