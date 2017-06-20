Ford to move Focus production from U.S. to China

Ford (F) said Tuesday it will move production of the Focus compact car from the U.S. to China beginning in 2019.

Continue Reading Below

The decision comes more than five months after Ford revealed that it would scrap plans to build a new factory in Mexico, a plan that drew the ire of President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. Ford initially opted to shift production to an existing plant in Mexico, but now the company says it will build the Focus in China to serve North America and other markets.

By exporting the Focus from China, Ford expects to save $1 billion compared to its original production plan for the next generation of the compact sedan and hatchback.

Ford also announced on Tuesday that it will invest $900 million in its Kentucky Truck Plant, securing 1,000 hourly jobs. The investment will support production of redesigned Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator sport-utility vehicles.

This is a developing story.