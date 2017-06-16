Amazon’s Whole Foods deal tops past acquisitions

E-commerce and tech giant Amazon (AMZN) announced Friday its plan to buy the high-end grocery store chain Whole Foods (WFM). Amazon has already broken in to the food industry with its home delivery food service, AmazonFresh.
Since its founding in 1994, Amazon has taken over the e-commerce market and has acquired many companies along the way.
FOX Business takes a look at the company’s biggest deals:
1. $13.7 billion - Amazon buys Whole Foods
Announced on Friday, the struggling grocery store chain, Whole Foods, was bought by Amazon after pressure from investors to sell itself.
2. $1.16 billion - Amazon buys campus from Vulcan Inc.
After formerly renting the facility, Amazon bought the 11-building campus in Seattle, Wash. to use as its headquarters and its main point of operation in October 2012.
3. $970 million - Amazon acquires Twitch Interactive
At the time of purchase in August 2014, the online gaming site Twitch Interactive was the fourth-largest source of U.S. internet traffic.
4. $930.1 million - Amazon buys Zappos
Amazon bought the online shoe retailer in July 2009, although Zappos continues to operate as a freestanding unit under its own brand.
5. $775 million - Amazon acquires Kiva Systems
Amazon acquired robot maker Kiva Systems in March 2012, in an effort to make their warehouses as efficient as possible. Kiva’s robots automate the packaging process at large warehouses.
