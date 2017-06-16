Amazon CEO Bezos has billions more to give away thanks to Whole Foods deal

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos can now give away more of billion dollar fortune in part thanks to his $13.7 billion offer to buy Whole Foods (WFM). As shares of the online retailer rallied over 2% on the news, his net worth got a boost hitting $84 billion according to Forbes.
The timing was spot on. Nearly 24-hours prior, the Amazon CEO took to Twitter Thursday seeking ideas for a charitable strategy that would "be helping people in the here and now — short term — at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact," Bezos' Twitter post said.
Request for ideas… pic.twitter.com/j6D68mhseL— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) June 15, 2017
As of Friday morning, Bezos' tweet garnered more than 18,000 replies, 6,000 retweets and 11,000 "likes." Many of the replies were multiple tweets — or "threads" — by individuals laying out detailed ideas to help Bezos with his plan.
Bezos, one of the world’s top tech disrupters, is making a bold play say analysts in his move to combine his $475 billion e-commerce giant with the struggling supermarket chain. The $42 per share, all-cash deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.
Bezos is the company’s largest shareholder owning more than 16% of company stock. Shares of Amazon have gained 28% this year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
