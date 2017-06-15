Kroger shares plunge on lowered guidance amid fierce competition

Grocery chain Kroger on Thursday revealed its second-straight quarter of same-store sales declines as it lowered its 2017 guidance, signaling more pressure ahead as it battles for customer wallets against the likes of Walmart (WMT), Whole Foods (WFM) and Aldi.

Continue Reading Below

The Cincinnati-based grocer said adjusted profits per share were 58 cents in the first quarter, down from 71 cents a year ago. Over the first three months of the year, the company said revenues dropped nearly 5% from the 2016 period to $36.3 billion as sales at stores open at least 12 months, excluding fuel, slipped 0.2%. In the first quarter last year, the company saw a 2.4% increase in same-store sales.

Also weighing on investors, who sent the company’s shares plunging more than 13% on Thursday to a new 52-week low of $26, was a lowered full-year outlook. Kroger said it now expects 2017 diluted earnings per share in a $2 - $2.05 range, down from previous guidance of $2.21 to $2.25. Same-store sales growth is expected to range between flat or small growth up to 1%.

The company’s chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen sought to reassure Wall Street in a statement, pointing to a recent string of 13 years of same-store sales growth before the most recent downturn.

“Customers tell us they want to connect with us in multiple ways with the help of friendly associates to easily provide meals to their families at prices that enable them to stretch their budgets. We are committed to providing that experience and we will not lose on price,” McMullen said in a statement.

Kroger has found itself recently under pressure from its competitors who continue to lower prices on fresh foods in an effort to lure customers through the door. But on a call with Wall Street analysts, McMullen pointed to Kroger’s 30% increase from last year in online visits during the first quarter and positive same-store sales figures seen during the final nine weeks of the first three months of the year and so far in the second quarter as the company worked to provide customized recipes and price discounts to loyal consumers.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“We are laser focused on providing customers with the right value proposition….we will continue to do this regardless of external factors. We know ultimately that also delivers shareholder value,” he said on the call.