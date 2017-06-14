Federal Reserve Decision, Yellen Presser: LIVE BLOG

U.S. stock trading is muted ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. Traders see a more than 93% chance for policymakers to raise rates on Wednesday, but after that traders are dialing back their expectations for further tightening, as tracked by the CME's 30-day Fed Funds Futures.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen will take questions following the decision. FOX Business will be covering all the developments starting at 2pm ET.

Please check back as we kick-off our Fed coverage.