Most midsize SUVs have unsafe headlights: IIHS

Midsize sport-utility vehicles are plagued by headlights that are too weak or cause glare for oncoming drivers, according to new tests.

The 2017 Kia Sorento, Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Journey and Ford (F) Edge and Explorer received "poor" ratings in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's study. Only two models, the 2017 Volvo XC60 and Hyundai Santa Fe, scored "good" ratings out of 37 vehicles that were tested.

The insurance industry group said Tuesday it rated twelve vehicles as "acceptable," 12 others were rated "marginal" and 11 were rated "poor." IIHS recommends buying vehicles with headlights rated "good" or "acceptable."

"We continue to see headlights that compromise safety because they only provide a short view down the road at night," said Matt Brumbelow, a senior research engineer at IIHS.

The 2017 Kia Sorento, which received a "poor" rating, had the worst visibility. IIHS said the Sorento lit up 148 feet down the road, compared with 315 feet for the top-rated Volvo XC60. Kia Motors America said Tuesday that it will "carefully evaluate the results."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU), the maker of Jeep and Dodge vehicles, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Ford said it will "consider the findings" as it improves safety.

And while the Hyundai Santa Fe received a "good" rating, the sport version of the SUV received a "poor" rating. IIHS said the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport uses different headlights that caused too much glare for oncoming drivers. Hyundai said Tuesday that it "closely evaluates and analyzes all testing data from organizations."