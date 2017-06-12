McDonald's to use Snapchat in effort to hire 250K this summer

McDonald’s (MCD) is stepping up its technology game this summer, using Snapchat (SNAP) as it expects to add about 250,000 new employees to its ranks.

Beginning Tuesday, Snapchat’s users across the U.S. will begin to see 10-second video ads of McDonald’s employees outlining benefits of working at the company. If they’re interested, users can swipe up in the Snapchat app to be redirected to the McDonald’s career page, where they can then apply for a position at one of their local restaurants. The company estimates more than half of its new summertime workforce will be first-time workers between the ages of 16 and 24.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers. We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are – their phones,” said McDonald’s USA Senior Director in Human Resources Jez Langhorn in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company started a ‘Snaplications’ campaign in Australia that allows prospective employees to send 10-second videos that act as a preliminary employment application. The company then reviews the videos and sends the user a link to its careers page, where the applicant can then fill out a formal application.

Since CEO Steve Easterbrook took the helm in 2015, McDonald’s has rolled out all-day breakfast items while slimming down overall menu offerings – which the company says has helped drive up same-store sales numbers. It recently added fresh-never-frozen beef to test markets in the south, and unveiled tech-forward initiatives like delivery, mobile order and pay and touchscreen kiosks for in-store customers.

Though overall revenue in the most recent quarter slipped, global sales at stores open at least a year rose 4% as earnings per share jumped 18% from the year prior.

Shares of the company fell more than 1% in Monday’s trading session as the broader market declined. Over the last year, though, McDonald’s stock price has rallied more than 23% to around $149.40.