ECB holds rates steady, drops reference to ‘lower rates’

The European Central Bank on Thursday maintained its benchmark interest rates at the conclusion of its meeting, but dropped language from its policy statement that rates could move lower, if needed, in the future.

Continue Reading Below

The ECB kept its main refinancing interest rate at 0% while its marginal lending and deposit facilities were maintained at 0.25% and -0.40%, respectively.

Policymakers, who have said they see risks to eurozone growth to the downside, removed reference to the possibility of lowering rates that already sit at record lows, saying rates are likely to remain at current levels for “an extended period of time, “and well past the horizon of its planned asset purchases.

The central bank also left its asset-purchase program unchanged at a 60 billion euro per month pace until the end of December or beyond as it sees inflation in line with its expectations.

“If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, the Governing Council stands ready to increase the programme in terms of size and/or duration,” the central bank’s statement read.

ECB President Mario Draghi will deliver prepared remarks on this month’s policy decision at 8:30 a.m. ET.