Comey hearing, UK elections keep Wall Street in limbo

Calm descended on Wall Street on Thursday as investors eyed former FBI Director James Comey’s much-anticipated Congressional testimony and the outcome of Britain’s snap elections.

As of 10:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 2 points, or 0.01%, to 21171 while the S&P500 erased 3 points, or 0.12% to 2430, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 6 points, or 0.09% to 6291.

The financials and energy sectors traded in positive territory, while the other nine S&P industry groups slipped into negative territory. The consumer discretionary sector slipped half a percentage point as shares of department-store retailers perked up after members of the Nordstrom family said they had created a special committee to explore the possibility of taking the company private. Shares of the retailer rallied more than 14% in recent action, helping boost the share prices of other traditional bricks-and-mortar names including Macy’s (M), Dillards (DDS), and Kohl’s (KSS).

Meanwhile, focus turned to Capitol Hill where Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee. He told Congress President Donald Trump repeatedly pressured him to put an end to an investigation into his ex-national security advisor, Michael Flynn, but said the president never explicitly asked him to stop the probe. The former FBI director, however, said the Trump administration chose to “defame” him and the bureau, saying “those were lies plain and simple.”

Wall Street’s eyes were also trained on elections in the U.K., where voters were expected to give Prime Minister Theresa May a bigger majority in Parliament. She called for the election to be held three years ahead of schedule, in hopes of strengthening her negotiating position with the European Union as divorce talks begin next week. Last year, voters in the nation voted to sever ties with the bloc in a surprise Brexit decision after worries about immigration and national security became the subject of much scrutiny amid a widespread European migrant crisis.

Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged and dropped language from its forward guidance that rates could move lower, if needed in the future. In a press conference following the decision, ECB President Mario Draghi said stronger economic momentum in the euro area is expected at a somewhat faster pace than expected and risks to growth are “broadly balanced.”